Defense attorneys for the four men did not return telephone messages.

Officials say property owner Christopher Ross, 47, called deputies to say someone was stealing plants from his pot garden in the Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento.

AD

They say he didn’t reveal to dispatchers or Ishmael that he was in business with the other suspects.

Prosecutors allege that Juan Carlos Vasquez Orozco, 20, shot Ishmael on Oct. 23 when the deputy ordered everyone to come out of the garden.

AD

Authorities say Vasquez Orozco and co-defendant Ramiro Bravo Morales are in the U.S. illegally.

Bravo Morales is charged as an accessory in El Dorado County. Both men also face federal charges of possessing firearms while they were in the country illegally.

Vasquez Orozco and Ross have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. They also face federal counts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD