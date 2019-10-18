Names of those involved and more details haven’t been released. Associated Press messages left for city and county authorities weren’t immediately returned.
Stuart is a city of about 1,700 people that sits along Interstate 80. Natasha Peninger lives in the apartment complex, and she told station KCCI that she “just grabbed my kids and left” when an officer banged on her door and told her to evacuate.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD