Responding officers quickly determined the child had sustained a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving efforts. The child then was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. The child’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Person is leading the investigation. About two dozen teenagers and children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
