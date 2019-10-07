ABINGTON, Mass. — Authorities say two adults and three children have been found dead in a Massachusetts home.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says the bodies were found in the Abington condo on Monday morning.

Cruz says it appears they died of gunshot wounds.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Abington, a town of about 16,000 people, is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of Boston.

