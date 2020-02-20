Lunsford said the FAA notified local authorities to search for the plane.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Fred Biddle said responders on the ground reached the crash site west of Lake Coleman at about 10 a.m. The lake is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the airport.

Biddle said the site was difficult to reach because of rough terrain and muddy roads. He said helicopters helped with the search.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.