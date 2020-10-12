An officer conducting the stop discovered a tire in the bed of the truck, and inside it, an assisting deputy found 37.5 pounds (17 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $350,000, WLBT-TV reported, citing the authorities.
The driver was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said.
The suspect was not immediately identified and it was unclear whether they were being held in custody.
