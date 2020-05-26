The man, in his 60s, had likely surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on a trail on private property, according to the wildlife agency’s initial investigation. Jacobsen said the attack did not appear to be predatory.
The trail is closed during the investigation. Authorities are not searching for the bear.
Jacobsen reminded people in bear country to carry bear spray, stay in groups, watch for signs of the animals and keep away from areas with animal carcasses.
