Authorities have not released the name of the pilot who was also killed. Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the crash and remained hospitalized Sunday.
Perdue was a real estate agent, Church told WZZM-TV.
Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island after spending years traveling. They had been planning to open Antho Vineyards, a winery and tasting room, on the island in Lake Michigan.
“It feels like a place somewhere along the road where you could stop and have a glass of wine with new friends,” Leese, a biochemist, told The Detroit News for a story published a week before the crash. “Our goal is to have that kind of place that brings people together.”
The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.