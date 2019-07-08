SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has lost a fight for his life that began when his mother tried to drown him after she drowned his 12-year-old brother in California.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Telnas died Sunday in a Visalia hospital. An autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

His mother Sherri Telnas had been convicted a decade ago in Montana for trying to drown the 12-year-old when he was an infant.

She was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year sentences, eventually placed on probation and released in 2014.

The death of the younger boy on Sunday came after his 45-year-old mother pleaded not guilty last week to a murder charge in the drowning of her son Jackson Telnas and the attempted drowning of her younger son.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.