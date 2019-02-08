FLEETWOOD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school has been shuttered after 12 people were sickened there by carbon monoxide.

Fleetwood Area Schools Superintendent Greg Miller says a community theater group was practicing for a play in the district’s middle school when group members started getting sick around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Twelve people were treated at hospitals and are expected to recover. Authorities eventually determined that carbon monoxide caused the problems, and classes there were canceled Friday as a precaution.

The rest of the districts’ schools were not affected.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the carbon monoxide issues.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.