This combination of Aug. 24, 2018, photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Sparta, Wis., shows Travis Lanier Headrick, left, and Amy Michelle Headrick, who were both charged Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, with reckless endangerment, child neglect and false imprisonment. Authorities arrested them Friday after receiving evidence that they were keeping children in makeshift cages at a home in the Village of Melvina. Authorities searched the home and found the children. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

SPARTA, Wis. — A southwestern Wisconsin man and woman accused of keeping children in cages have been charged with reckless endangerment, child neglect and false imprisonment.

Monroe County authorities on Monday charged 46-year-old Travis Lanier Headrick and 39-year-old Amy Michelle Headrick each with nine felony counts.

Authorities arrested the couple Friday after receiving evidence that they were keeping children in makeshift cages at a home in the village of Melvina. Authorities searched the home and found the children.

Court records allege five children were in the house — four adopted and one biological — and that one child was found in a horse trough with zip ties and another was in a locked cage. According to the records, Amy Headrick told authorities the children were caged to protect themselves.

Bond for each was set at $20,000 Monday. They are scheduled to return to court Sept. 6.

