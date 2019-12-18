“Seeing them gunned down is ... beyond horrific,” Conn said.
Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant.
“This is very inhumane and it’s a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. “It looked like a battlefield for just horses.”
Hunt said the person responsible could face animal cruelty charges at a minimum.
