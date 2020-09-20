The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner, Jose Marin Soriano, 59.

Deputies determined the two women cleaned houses for Soriano and were called to the home after he told them he had revealing photos of one of the women.

AD

The woman who survived said that Soriano pulled a gun on them, chained her to a bed and assaulted her. The other woman got into her vehicle and crashed into woods across the street, where the car caught on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

AD

Investigators later found that she had been shot. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of her death. Her name has not been released. The other woman, who used Soriano’s cellphone to call 911, was taken to a hospital. Investigators said that Soriano fled in a gray Ford truck and that he could be armed.

— Associated Press

Tropical storm threatens coast: Tropical Storm Beta trudged toward the coasts of Texas and Louisiana on Sunday, threatening to bring more rain, wind and stress to a part of the country that has already been drenched and battered during this year's unusually busy hurricane season. Although Beta could bring up to 20 inches of rain to some areas over the next several days, it was no longer expected to reach hurricane intensity, the National Weather Service said Sunday. Beta was set to make landfall along Texas's central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday or early Tuesday, with rainfall as its biggest threat. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime midweek.

AD

AD

Critical fire conditions continue: The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles approached 156 square miles Sunday, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities. The blaze, known as the Bobcat Fire, was expected to grow through Sunday and Monday as critical conditions continued because of gusty wind and low humidity. Additional evacuation warnings were issued. Firefighters were, however, able to defend Mount Wilson in the San Gabriel Mountains. It has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California. The Bobcat Fire started Sept. 6 and has become one of Los Angeles County's largest wildfires in history, according to the Los Angeles Times. No injuries have been reported.