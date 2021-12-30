Earlier this month, the toddler, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was medevaced from St. Paul Island to Anchorage with a serious head injury, according to state troopers.
The boy died at an Anchorage hospital and an autopsy was conducted.
“Both of the suspects made statements to investigators that proved to be false after further investigation,” said Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel.
They were being held without bail and it wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.
The child’s mother, Nadesda Rukovishnikoff, was killed in September on St. Paul Island and the couple became his guardians in October, McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he didn’t have details about the custody arrangements.
The mother’s husband, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was indicted in her death, KTUU reported.
He has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges, according to court records. The Alaska Public Defender Agency, which represents him, declined to comment on his case Thursday.