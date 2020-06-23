Police Lt. Frank Sutter told reporters police performed CPR when they arrived, but all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it had concluded the deaths were by accidental drowning.
Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.
“This is a devastating day for our entire community,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.