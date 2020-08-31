Maliyah’s family and friends held a vigil on Saturday for her.
“I know a lot of people are hurting. But I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah,” said Rosalie Jimerson, the girl’s grandmother.
Maliyah went missing Aug. 22 as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.
A day later, a jogger spotted the body in Brays Bayou in an area southeast of the University of Houston that is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Maliyah’s home. The bayou runs within a mile of the apartment complex, police said.
