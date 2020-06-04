An Alexander police officer and a woman were at the home at the time of the shooting, state police said, and were questioned by special agents. The name of the other officer and the woman were not immediately released.
State police did not say whether the two people at the home were involved in the shooting. Hutton’s body has been transported to the state crime lab. Once the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the local prosecutor to determine whether it was accidental or criminal charges should be filed.
