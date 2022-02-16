Police said in an affidavit for a search warrant that a woman called from the house and said the devil was trying to attack her before she hung up, local media reported.

The statement said responding officers saw blood on the front steps of the home and apparent blood and hair on the front door and a severed head near the home’s threshold. A woman inside refused to open the door.

Story continues below advertisement

After police were told other children lived in the house and had not been seen for several days, they forcibly entered the home. They found the boy’s body and saw Haefs with blood on her and knives and a screwdriver with apparent blood throughout the home, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

No other children were found in the home. A decapitated dog was found in the basement.

During a police interview, Haefs identified the victim as her son and admitted that she killed him in a bathtub and decapitated him, according to the affidavit written by Detective Zakary Glidewell.

It was not immediately clear where the other children in the home were.

Haefs, who was also charged with armed criminal action, was being held in the Jackson County Jail on no bond.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement that the child’s gruesome death “takes our breath away.”

She said the death calls for law enforcement, public health, social services and all their partners to work to better protect Kansas City’s children.