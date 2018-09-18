YEADON, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man fatally bludgeoned and stabbed his father, then tried to dismember him before leaving his body on a rural road.

Robert Coult III is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses. The 30-year-old Yeadon man was arrested Sunday, a day after Robert Coult Jr.’s body was found near a golf course.

Authorities say the men argued Friday over a small sum of money, then resumed the dispute hours later when they returned home. The younger Coult allegedly hit his father over the head multiple times with a hammer, then repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

Coult allegedly tried to dismember the body before putting it in his SUV and driving off.

Coult could face a life term if convicted. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.