OCALA, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man was killed in a crash while trying to flee from police in a stolen SUV.

An Ocala police statement says 50-year-old Evan Ian Smith died Thursday night after flipping the vehicle on Interstate 75.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen Thursday morning. The owner says Smith helped him move the vehicle last week and believed Smith kept the key.

Police say an officer spotted the SUV Thursday evening and tried to stop it. Officials say Smith kept driving, making his way to a highway with two officers and a supervisor following.

Police say the pursuit ended after several miles when Smith veered onto the shoulder. The SUV overturned, ejecting Smith, and stopped against some trees. Smith died at a hospital where he was taken.

