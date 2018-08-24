ARDMORE, Pa. — Authorities say a model found dead this week in the bedroom of her Pennsylvania apartment was strangled.

Lower Merion police say officers conducting a wellness check found 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday inside her first-floor unit at the Cambridge Square apartments in Ardmore. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation. But the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office says there “doesn’t appear to be any current concern” for area residents.

Neighbors say Carlin-Kraft had just moved into her apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists her credits as photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

