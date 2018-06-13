BRONSON, Mich. — Authorities say there’s no indication of foul play in a camper fire in southern Michigan that killed two young siblings and a dog and injured a third child.

The Branch County sheriff’s office says the fire started around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Bronson, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Chris Gump tells WWMT-TV he was outside the camper and saw smoke. He says he went inside to find his children and got his 7-year-old stepdaughter out, but he couldn’t save 2-year-old Faith Gump and 5-year-old Ethan Gump.

The Daily Reporter of Coldwater says the children and their parents were living in campers while a nearby mobile home was being renovated. The fire’s cause is under investigation, but authorities say there’s no indication of anything suspicious or criminal.

