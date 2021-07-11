Authorities have released sparse details about the incident at downtown Denver’s Maven Hotel near Coors Field, where celebrations are starting ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Officers responded to the Maven after receiving a report of a “suspicious incident,” the Denver Police Department said in a news release. Police obtained search warrants for two rooms, where they gathered evidence, and they also impounded two cars.
Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, were arrested and are being investigated on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Platt and Rodriguez are also under investigation in connection with alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
A woman, Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, was arrested and is being investigated on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
There was also a warrant for her arrest from another jurisdiction.
— Brittany Shammas
TEXAS
One killed, five hurt in El Paso desert shooting
A 21-year-old man was killed, and five people were wounded in shooting early Sunday in a patch of desert on the eastern outskirts of El Paso, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and found several people wounded, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets in the West Texas city. They described five people as having serious injuries, without providing more details on their wounds or identities or on the death of the 21-year-old man.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting, which investigators were still examining.
— Associated Press
25-year-old video game fetches seven figures: An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game. Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3-D, the auction house said in a statement. The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage's video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record. In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.
— Associated Press