The Metro Nashville Police Department said a 37-year-old man was walking along the highway before he was shot. It was not immediately clear if the man had a weapon, and authorities did not immediately disclose further details though they said several law enforcement agencies were at the scene.
The Tennessean reported that a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper made early contact with the man. A highway patrol spokesman, Sgt. John Grinder, did not elaborate on that contact and the man was not immediately identified.