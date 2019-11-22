David says a woman was taken hostage by the suspect, leading to the standoff, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies. After the suspect released the victim, David says, the man fired at officers, who returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. No officers were injured and the suspect wasn’t immediately identified.
According to David, the suspect was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was not known Friday afternoon.
