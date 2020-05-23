Lidia Marino died at the scene of the shooting on the grounds of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. Her husband died at a hospital the next day.
A State Police spokeswoman, Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, said Francis died from a gunshot wound that he sustained during an exchange of gunfire with police. No troopers were injured.
The Marinos, who were from Elkton, Maryland, were visiting their son’s gravesite when Francis opened fire on them. According to an online obituary, their son, Anthony, was buried at the cemetery in 2017 after dying at the age of 54.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News Journal of Wilmington, Del..