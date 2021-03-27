Authorities said the pilot, whose name has not been released, was trying to land when there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear. The pilot ended up crashing off the runway.
The pilot was taken to UAB Hospital’s Trauma Center in Birmingham for treatment. “He was conscious and talking,’′ said Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons.
Authorities said the plane was heavily damaged in the crash.
