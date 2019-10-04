Clark was from Franklin. Lowe was from Greenwood and Sego was from Trafalgar. The injured men also are from Indiana. Beavins is from Franklin. Blackford is from Frankton and Bennett is from Plainfield.

Authorities did not say who was piloting or co-piloting the single-engine plane which crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday outside Capital Region International Airport in DeWitt Township. The plane earlier had left Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

