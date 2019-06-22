HONOLULU — Hawaii transportation officials say nine people have died after a twin-engine aircraft crashed in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says nine were aboard the aircraft when it went down Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield in the northwest corner of Oahu and no one is expected to have survived.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

