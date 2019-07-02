CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say a fire caused a house in North Carolina’s largest city to explode, injuring at least two people.

In a tweet, the Charlotte Fire Department says a fire caused the house to explode Tuesday afternoon. The department also tweeted that a rescue was under way and that it had sounded a fourth alarm for more help.

Charlotte Medic told news outlets two people living in surrounding homes were being evaluated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

News outlets report that flames and smoke were coming from the rubble.

Nearby resident Paul Aarons tells The Charlotte Observer his entire house shook and he heard a massive boom. The boom seemed so close that he thought someone was driving into his garage.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.