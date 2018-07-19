FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. — Authorities say up to 30 injured in tent collapse at California military base.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. — Authorities say up to 30 injured in tent collapse at California military base.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.