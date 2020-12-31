“Even though the investigation is still ongoing, at this point in the investigation, we are confident in the fact that we believe Jaquita Chase to be the perpetrator in this incident,” McNeese, said.
McNeese said Chase killed her mother Patricia Patrick, 61, and her three children: Abigail Heflin, 12; Levenah Countryman, 10; and Danielle Collins, 7.
A motive in the slayings has not been determined, McNeese told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Sheriff Shane Jones on Monday described the fatal shootings as a murder and suicide.
A family member discovered the bodies on the afternoon of Dec. 25.
