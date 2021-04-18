“We are concerned he might possibly take a hostage and be himself sheltered somewhere waiting for us to leave,” Chacon said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

He described Broderick as 5-foot-7 and Black. He was wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap. Chacon said police do not know whether he is in a vehicle or on foot.

Chacon said Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man. He said Broderick knew the victims but didn’t elaborate or provide a motive for the shootings.

Chacon also said that a child was involved but that the child is safe.

Brenda Torres said she was driving by when she saw a young boy flag down a car and a Black man lying facedown on the ground.

“I saw the little boy point down the street,” Torres said. “There was someone lying on the ground. I thought someone had just fallen down or something. As my light turns green and I’m driving, I see cop car after cop car after cop car rushing toward where I just was.”

Chacon said the three were not shot in a building but did not give additional details.

— Associated Press

Was no one driving

Tesla in fatal crash?

A Tesla electric car that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed late Saturday in Texas, erupting into flames and killing the two passengers, local authorities said.

One victim was found in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Model S and the other was in the rear, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. The car ran into a tree in the Carlton Woods subdivision near the Woodlands after traveling at high speed and failing to navigate a turn.

The position of the victims, statements and other physical evidence suggest that “no one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact,” Herman said. “It’s still under investigation.”

Herman said he didn’t know whether the Autopilot feature was engaged.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Federal officials have criticized Tesla for fire risks related to the battery packs in its cars and for not doing enough to keep drivers from using its driver-assist function inappropriately.

— Bloomberg News

ILLINOIS

Chicago high schools'

reopening approved

The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a plan to reopen high schools starting Monday, the union said Sunday.

The union tweeted that “the CTU Rules & Elections Committee has certified the ballot results of the high school addendum to our reopening agreement with CPS. Members voted 83% in favor of ratification.” It added: “The addendum is now a ratified agreement between our union and the district.”

The vote to reopen public high schools to students for the first time since they were closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic was expected, after union President Jesse Sharkey said the deal was approved “overwhelmingly” by CTU’s House of Delegates late Thursday.

— Associated Press

Warrant issued in Neb. shooting: A murder warrant has been issued for a teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured, police said Sunday. Omaha Police said Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, has been arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting. Police did not describe the relationship between the two. Police said a third man has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting, but did not release his name. Police said Trequez Swift, 21, was shot and died at an Omaha hospital. A woman, Ja'Keya Veland, 22, was wounded in her leg.

Rescuers look for liftboat crew: For a sixth day, rescue crews returned Sunday to a capsized liftboat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, looking for nine crew members who have not been found, the Coast Guard said. Officials have released little information about their continuous search in the murky seas surrounding the capsized Seacor Power liftboat about eight miles off the coast since announcing that divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night. Six people were rescued alive after the boat capsized Tuesday in a storm. Four bodies have been found — one Wednesday, one Thursday and two Friday. Families of the missing crew members haven't given up that maybe they found an air pocket or are still alive.