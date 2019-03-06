OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for connections between three people whose bodies have been discovered in or near an Oklahoma City-area lake in less than two weeks.

The body of 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez was pulled from Lake Overholser on Feb. 23. On March 2, the unidentified body of a teen or young adult was discovered in water along the lake’s southern edge

The third body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area near the lake, which lies on the border of Oklahoma City and Bethany. Bethany police say they are working to identify the man, who they say appeared to be in his 50s or 60s.

Bethany Deputy Chief of Police John Reid said Wednesday that there is no evidence the body is related to the other two discoveries.

