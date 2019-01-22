GARFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say a man was found bludgeoned to death inside a northern New Jersey apartment that he shared with another man who had killed himself by jumping in front of a train.

But investigators are still trying to determine what happened in both cases.

Bergen County prosecutors say 25-year-old Manuel Buri, of Garfield, was found dead Saturday. Authorities say his body was found while they were searching for possible relatives of 55-year-old Manuel Ortega-Pimentel.

Prosecutors say Buri died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Ortega-Pimentel was struck by the train around 3:50 p.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the area where Ortega-Pimentel was struck is not far from the apartment where he and Buri lived.

