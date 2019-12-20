The couple was arrested Wednesday when police responded to a call for an unresponsive infant at their apartment in Florissant. The child died at a hospital.

Knighten is accused of beating the infant that day, resulting in brain and facial injuries. Knighten is also accused of previously biting off the infant’s nipples and beating Cannamore’s three other children.

Cannamore knew about the abuse but doing nothing to stop it, according to charging documents.

Knighten has past felony convictions in Missouri for drug possession and robbery, court documents show.

No attorney is listed for either of them in online court records. Bond is set at $1 million cash only for Knighten and $500,000 for Cannamore.

