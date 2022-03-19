Norfolk police detectives were investigating the shooting, which also resulted in injuries to three others. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar, restaurant manager Rory Schindel told the newspaper. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media, which operates The Virginian-Pilot and several other newspapers. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Schindel said bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights at about 1:30 a.m. An argument began outside as people started to leave, and shots rang out soon afterward, the newspaper reported.

Norfolk police identified the other person killed as Devon M. Harris, 25, of Portsmouth. Another woman had a life-threatening gunshot wound, while two more men received gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jenkins father, Maurice Jenkins of Virginia Beach, told the newspaper his daughter “wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all” but had a friend visiting the area who wanted to go out. Chicho’s Pizza Backstage was next to Tidewater Community College’s downtown Norfolk campus.