HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina woman who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident last December has died.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets 44-year Teresa Ann Stallings died Thursday.

A sheriff’s office SWAT Team and a hostage negotiator responded to a home Dec. 7 after a call about a burn victim. Deputies found Stallings with burns so severe she was immediately flown the burn center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The sheriff’s office said 30-year-old Anthony Harrison Moore of Hendersonville was taken into custody. At the time, Moore was charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

Maj. Frank Stout said an investigation remains open and talks with the district attorney’s office continue.

