Some students became hostile during a discussion of whether white people benefit from societal privilege. And video shows some later burning copies of Crucet’s book in a dormitory barbecue grill.
Georgia Southern spokeswoman Jennifer Wise says they don’t plan to discipline the students. The university says they had free-speech rights to burn the book, but it “does not align with Georgia Southern’s values, nor does it encourage the civil discourse and debate of ideas.”
