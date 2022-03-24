“The cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds,” the report said.

The report noted that no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system.

Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video, including one who identified himself as Walker’s father, told officers that Walker, who was on foot, jumped onto the hood of the vehicle driven by the off-duty deputy. Walker’s father also told officers that his son ripped off one of the truck’s windshield wipers. The videos do not show the shooting or what led up to it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The off-duty deputy, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeffrey Hash, who is white, told officers that he was driving down the road in Fayetteville when Walker ran into the street, and he stopped, according to the previously released video. Hash told a 911 operator that Walker broke his windshield.

Accompanying the autopsy was an report on the circumstances of death compiled by a medical examiner who came to the scene. The report, also released Thursday, said that Walker charged at Hash after he got out of his truck to ask him why he ripped the wipers off.

The shooting prompted protests by demonstrators who questioned authorities’ account of what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

An attorney for Walker’s family, Ben Crump, has previously said a disagreement between a pedestrian and a sworn officer, who’s trained to deescalate situations, shouldn’t result in use of deadly force.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Crump issued a statement saying that the autopsy confirms that Walker was killed unjustly.

“A trained law enforcement officer knows that shooting someone that many times and in those parts of the body is shooting to kill. Jason should still be alive today,” Crump said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been looking into the shooting, as is routine in cases involving officers.