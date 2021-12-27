The 5-foot-10, 135-pound Lofton resisted, assaulting one or more of the officers, according the autopsy report, and he was taken to the juvenile center and put in a cell at 2:45 a.m. The autopsy report said that staff at the center let him out of his cell at 4:20 a.m. — to use the restroom, according to the KBI. Lofton was “uncooperative and agitated” and punched a staff member in the head, according to the autopsy report, leading to the struggle with multiple staff members.