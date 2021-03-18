The Franklin County coroner listed the cause of death as a homicide — a medical determination used in cases where someone has died at someone else’s hand, but not a legal finding. It doesn’t imply criminal intent.

The shooting took place in Columbus on Dec. 4 while Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was finishing up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive as part of a U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force.

U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin has said that on the day of the shooting, Meade confronted the victim outside his home after Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search, drove by and waved a gun at Meade.

One witness heard Meade command the victim to drop his gun, and when he didn’t, the deputy shot him, Tobin said after the shooting. The family has said Goodson had a sandwich, not a gun, in his hand.

Even if Goodson had been carrying a gun, the family reiterated, he had a license to do so.

Officials said that a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

A coroner’s determination of entrance and exit wounds has no bearing on what actually happened that day, since it doesn’t explain how the individuals were positioned at the time, said Mark Collins, an attorney for Meade.

The case remains under criminal investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office with help from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The deputy remains on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Arrest made in series of nighttime attacks

A man has been charged in a series of nighttime attacks on men in a Boston suburb last November that left the entire community on edge, authorities announced Thursday.

Clauvens Janvier faces charges in 11 attacks in Waltham, including several counts of assault and battery, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and acting police chief Kevin O’Connell said.

Janvier, a 24-year-old Waltham resident, has been in custody since Dec. 11, when he was charged in a Nov. 11 assault on an 18-year-old man in a parking garage. The victim in that case was struck with the dull side of a machete.

After a law enforcement review of cellphone records and surveillance video, as well as several searches and interviews with victims and witnesses, Janvier was charged in the other 10 attacks.

He has also been charged with shooting at a car leaving a gas station on Nov. 24 following an argument with the driver, authorities said. In all, he faces 24 charges.

Following his initial arrest, Janvier was found to be a danger to society at a Dec. 21 hearing and has been held without bail since.

The victims, who were all on foot, were ambushed from behind and struck on the head with a blunt object, but the motive behind them remains unclear, Ryan said.

The men, including a postal worker, were also of varying ages and ethnic backgrounds.

— Associated Press

Horse dies when car crashes into carriage: A car crashed into a horse-drawn carriage on a dark road, killing the horse and seriously injuring two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened Wednesday night in Shady Hills, north of Tampa. A 26-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were riding in the carriage, which did not have tail lights. A car traveling in the same direction crashed into the carriage, troopers said. The men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Troopers said the horse died at the crash scene. The younger man was cited by troopers for operating the carriage without tail lights.