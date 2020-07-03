Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had stopped Todd on April 9 as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint, authorities said. He had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area, officials said. Deputies said Todd had seemed irrational, but it wasn’t clear then what was causing the condition.
After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive, officials said. Rescue workers began life-saving measures and transported Todd to the hospital, where he died.
Deputies involved in the struggle sustained minor injuries.
Tony said he’s directing the Fire Rescue department to review is procedures to make sure everything was done to save Todd. The State Attorney’s Office will review the case.
