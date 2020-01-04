“They killed my son like he was an animal. They shot my son 16 times, they almost blew his head off,” Hodge’s mother, Shandra Brackens-Hodge said in a statement to the newspaper.

Lt. Lonny Haschel, a spokesman with the state’s Department of Public Safety, said Texas Rangers investigated and turned a report over to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office and a grand jury declined to indict the troopers.

“The entire incident, captured on video, was presented to a Dallas County Grand Jury and returned a No Bill,” Haschel said in an email, the newspaper reported.

DPS has declined to release videos of the shooting.

The pair were working in Dallas as part of Gov. Greg Abbot’s decision to send troopers to help Dallas police during an increase in violent crime.

