Police continued to withhold the identity of the suspect until the medical examiner could establish it conclusively.
The city’s airport was placed on lockdown after police got a call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a car driving the wrong way on a road at the airport, McManus said Thursday. On Friday, police said Maines stopped the car and confronted the suspect, who jumped from his car and opened fire.
No one else was hit by gunfire.
The shooter, who was not identified, was a man in his 40s who police have interacted with before and had a history of mental illness, McManus said.
The shooter is believed to be the same person who earlier in the day opened fire from a busy overpass in northern San Antonio, McManus said. The man matched the description given on the man seen shooting from an overpass, and the shell casings left behind matched the .45 caliber handgun used at the airport.
