The autopsy results released Monday showed that the woman had been dead for several days when a probation officer making a home visit alerted the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.
Tests showed her cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl, news outlets reported. The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.
The 3-year-old was treated at a hospital as a precautionary measure.
“It appeared the decedent’s sister tried to take care of the decedent for several days,” the autopsy report said, noting that food was found in and around the car seat.