The FBI this week received the new forensic review it commissioned in light of the long-buried body-camera footage, vehicle black box data and other evidence the state police withheld from Greene’s original autopsy. The review, which did not involve another examination of the body, attributes Greene’s death to a series of factors, including troopers striking the 49-year-old in the head, restraining him at length and his use of cocaine.
It is unclear whether the new autopsy would prompt the Union Parish coroner to change the manner of Greene’s death from accidental to homicide, which could affect the charges available to state and federal prosecutors.
Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson declined to speak about an ongoing investigation but added that if the evidence reveals violations of the law, the department will “take all appropriate action.”
Green’s death on May 10, 2019, came after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and led troopers on a midnight chase across northern Louisiana at speeds topping 115 mph, ending along a rural roadside near Monroe. State police initially told Greene’s family he died after crashing into a tree.
— Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA
Judge freezes lawyer's assets
A prominent South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were killed five months ago and has since found himself part of a half-dozen state investigations and a number of lawsuits had his assets frozen Tuesday by a judge worried he and his son might be scheming to hide money.
Judge Daniel Hall sided with an attorney suing Alex Murdaugh on behalf of the family of a 19-year-old woman killed in a crash on Murdaugh’s boat which prosecutors said his late son was driving.
The family’s lawsuit says Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars they could possibly collect in their lawsuit and he could shift money between unknown accounts and potentially sell off property and a boat after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh. He could also benefit from the estates of his slain wife and son and his father who died of natural causes a few days later, attorney Mark Tinsley said.
Remaining unsolved now for nearly five months are the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. Murdaugh said he returned to their rural Colleton County home to find them shot to death. Murdaugh has adamantly denied having anything to do with their killings.
The deaths led to five more criminal investigations into Murdaugh, including whether he stole money from the family’s century-old PMPED Law Firm to the events around his housekeeper’s death and insurance payout, as well as whether he or his family tried to obstruct the investigation into the boat crash.
— Associated Press