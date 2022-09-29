Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.
Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2. Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home after a massive police search lasting more than three days.
Cleotha Henderson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case. He has not entered a plea, and his lawyer has declined requests for comment.