Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had blunt-force injuries to her leg and jaw fractures, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.

Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2. Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home after a massive police search lasting more than three days.