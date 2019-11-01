The Battle Ground, Indiana, woman was found unresponsive Wednesday on the floor of a snake-filled home in the northern Indiana town of Oxford. The reticulated python was wrapped loosely around her neck. Medics were unable to revive her.

The home contained about 140 snakes, about 20 of which were owned by Hurst, who police said apparently kept them there and visited the home about twice weekly. The home’s owner had renovated it to house a snake collection.

