The body was “nearly completely skeletonized” when found, according to the report, and black duct tape was found around her neck, wrists and ankles.
Orange-Osceola Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said he was unable to examine Marcano’s body for particular injuries because she was in an advanced state of decomposition.
The 19-year-old woman’s body was found on Oct. 2, five days after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.
Marcano was a Valencia College student who lived and worked at the Orlando apartment complex where Caballero, 27, was employed as a maintenance worker. Investigators eventually determined that Caballero used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment.
According to a lawsuit filed by Marcano’s family against the owners of the apartment complex, Caballero made unwanted advances to Marcano, who expressed her concerns to a manager at the apartment complex. But the manager “was not taking the safety concerns of the employees and tenants, very seriously,” the lawsuit said.